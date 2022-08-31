Scotts Hill Volleyball Split Recent Matches

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Scotts Hill High School volleyball team was back in action last week with matches against Chester County and Clarksburg High School. The Lady Lions team has had some recent success within the program and were looking to add to the win column during these matches. Scotts Hill was able to pick up a victory over Clarksburg but fell short in taking the defeat against Chester County.

In the match against Chester County last Tuesday evening, August 23, the Lady Lions took the loss to the Lady Eagles in four sets. Scotts Hill won the first set 25-23 but fell in the three remaining sets to Chester County, 20-25, 19-25, and 20-25.

Team leaders for Scotts Hill were Bracyn Sullivan with 17 assists and Mallory Puckett recorded eight kills. Haven Brawley and Puckett each recorded two blocks against Chester County. Addy Cook added 11 digs and Bracyn Sullivan was the team leader in aces with two.

Last Thursday, August 25, Scotts Hill took to the road to play at Clarksburg High School. The Lady Lions were looking to rebound from the loss to Chester County and the team had much better success in this match. Scotts Hill went on to take the…

