Motion to Dismiss Was Filed in Sheriff’s Lawsuit

Article by Steve Corlew-

A motion to dismiss the lawsuit Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke filed seeking more funds for his department was being filed August 30, 2022, according to the attorney for Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray.

Attorney Amber Shaw sent The Lexington Progress a copy of the motion. The motion is asking for the lawsuit to be dismissed since he had told others that it had already to been worked out prior to the filing.

“This is impossible, as sitting mayor Eddie Bray has not even discussed the lawsuit with the Sheriff,” the motion…

For complete coverage, see the August 31st edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!