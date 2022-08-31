Lee Wilkinson Resigns to Take Better Job In The Private Sector

Article by Steve Corlew-

Henderson County Finance Director Lee Wilkinson has turned in his notice after being offered a better job with a private firm.

Wilkinson said his new position is with an IT company that services local governments. His last day will be September 16, 2022.

“I wish the county all the best,” Wilkinson said, adding that the job offer was a total surprise.

Under Wilkinson, the State Comptroller’s Audits have had no negative findings for two years in a row and he added that…

