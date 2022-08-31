County Officials Take Oath, Carver Breaks Barriers

Article by Steve Corlew-

When the Henderson County officials took their oath to office on Monday night, Tasha Carver made local history.

Carver, who as elected the new Henderson County Court Clerk, became not only the first black elected to county-wide office, but also the first black female.

William Carter, Jr., was also elected as the District 1, county commission seat making him the first black county commissioner.

Carver has worked in the County Court Clerks office for almost 30 years, so when Carolyn Holmes decided to retire, Carver thought about the opportunity and with the encouragement of family and friends decided to run.

“I had a lot of help, and it was a lot of hard work,” Carver said about…

For complete coverage, see the August 31st edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!