LHS Tigers Unable to Overcome South Gibson

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School Big Red Tigers football team held their season opener for the regular season at home this past Friday evening, August 19, 2022. Lexington hosted South Gibson in their first game and were hoping to secure their first win of the season. The Tigers would jump out to an early lead in the game, but as time passed by it would be South Gibson who would take the win on the night and hand Lexington their first loss of the season. The final score of the game would be 38-17.

Lexington was able to collect 264 total yards on the night, while running a total of 46 plays. The Big Red recorded 53 passing yards and ran for 211 yards on the ground. The Tigers finished with 12 first downs in the game. Lexington was 5 for 11 on third down plays, and had two turnovers on the night, coming via fumbles. The Tigers only had one penalty against the Hornets for nine yards.

Noah Wood made the start at quarterback for Lexington and finished 5 of 10 for 43 yards through the air.

The rushing leader for the Tigers was Isiah McClaine, who garnered 123 yards on 11 carries, with one score. Romillo Smith collected 70 yards on 11 carries also and scored one touchdown. Trinces Hart had one carry for 21 yards on the night as well.

On the receiving end, it would also be Isiah McClaine leading the way for the Tigers. He finished with two receptions for 28 yards. Rocky Hurley caught two passes for 16 yards and…

For complete coverage, see the August 24th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!