Lady Tigers Sweep Dyersburg

Article by Blake Franklin-

On Monday evening, August 22, the Lexington High School Lady Tigers volleyball team hit the road to take on the Lady Trojans of Dyersburg High School. This match always brings out the very best competition on both teams, so Lexington knew the task at hand. The road trip wasn’t a problem for the Lady Tigers as the team went on to sweep Dyersburg in three straight sets, 26-24, 25-22, and 25-15.

Taking the team lead in assists on the night was Kylie Atchison, who recorded 26 assists. Ellie Smith led the Lady Tigers in kills with 14, followed by Stella Huber with six, Aubrey Hart collected five, Kenzie Reeves and Kylie Atchison finished with three each, and Gracie Bromley accounted for two kills in the win.

Two Lady Tigers had two blocks apiece against Dyersburg. Those players were Aubrey Hart and Ellie Smith. Atchison would also record one block, as well. Emmy Corbitt had a team high nine digs and she was followed by Kenzie Reeves with six and…

