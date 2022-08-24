Lady Lions Volleyball Advance To Semi-Finals in Tournament

Article by Blake Franklin-

Over the weekend, on Saturday, August 20, 2022, the Scotts Hill Lady Lions volleyball team competed in the Freed-Hardeman Varsity Tournament played on the campus of Freed-Hardeman University. Scotts Hill would have some tough competition to go up against on the day, but that did not deter the Lady Lions from bringing their best effort. Scotts Hill would play Ezell Harding, Peabody, Crawley’s Ridge, and Dyer County in the tournament.

Scotts Hill went 2-0 in pool play, winning four straight sets and earning a 5th place seed in the gold bracket out of 17 teams. The Lady Lions beat Crawley’s Ridge in two straight sets to advance to the semi-finals, where the team lost to Dyer County.

Against Ezell Harding, the leader for Scotts Hill in assists was Bracyn Sullivan, who finished with six. Haven Brawley led in kills with six and both Heather Bartholomew and Brawley had one solo block apiece. Addy Cook led the Lady Lions in digs with eight, followed by Haven Brawley with seven. Three teammates finished with one ace each. Those players were Bracyn Sullivan, Addy Cook, and Haven Brawley. Scotts Hill would defeat Ezell Harding in two sets, 25-22 and 25-20.

Taking on Trenton Peabody, the lady Lions would also go on to win in two sets as well. Scotts Hill defeated Peabody 26-24 and 25-16.

The leader in assists was, once again, Bracyn Sullivan with 13. Mallory Puckett led the tam in kills with six and both Haven Brawley and Mallory Puckett had…

For complete coverage, see the August 24th edition of The Lexington Progress.

