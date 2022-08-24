County Board of Education Moving Forward with Stadium Upgrades

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Henderson County Board of Education took the next steps in a new stadium for Lexington High School and improvements to Scotts Hill High School’s football field during the board’s meeting, Thursday, August 19, 2022.

The board reviewed two options for a new stadium at LHS and voted to proceed with the first plan, which provides room for soccer at the stadium.

Under the first plan, the stadium would have to be shifted north and to the east to accommodate the room needed for a soccer field. The plans call for the demolition of the current stadium and moving the visitor side to the current home side of the field. The new facility would also use artificial turf.

The second plan also would move the home side and visitor side. Hartsfield noted that the stadium would be much closer to the weight room, existing track and would not accommodate soccer.

“The last time I was here, we did not have the topographical survey,” TLM Associates Architect Jerry Hartsfield explained saying now that they have the survey, they could focus on what needs to be designed.

“Why are we looking at this if it is not going to work? Board member Daniel Lewis asked about the second plan.

“Until we got the survey, we didn’t know for sure,” Hartsfield said. The board approved pursuing the…

For complete coverage, see the August 24th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!