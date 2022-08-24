Aldermen Approved First Reading of New Fees for Utilities

Article by Steve Corlew-

Lexington Aldermen approved the first reading on changes to the fees and deposits for the city’s utilities, during its regular monthly session, August 22, 2022.

The board also took under advisement a driveway standard repair policy. The utility fee and deposit changes will affect new customers. Lexington Utilities General Manager Michael Harper presented the fee changes to the board.

“We are currently losing money,” Harper told the board. “On a new home being built in Lexington, between the water tap and gas tap, we are losing $900 per home.”

“We just want to recoup what it cost to put in a tap,” Harper said. The proposed changes would take place October 1, 2022 after a second reading of the ordinance. The changes include the addition of a $30 return check fee.

For the Gas department, deposits will be $25 for a residential customer and $100 for a residential renter. Commercial accounts will have a deposit that would be twice the amount of the highest bill at that location. Industrial customers would have to have an irrevocable line of credit for the…

