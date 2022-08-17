SHHS Lady Lions Defeat Waverly Tigers in Season Opener

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Scotts Hill High School Lady Lions soccer team kicked off their regular season with a game at home on August 15 against the Waverly High School Lady Tigers. The starting lineup for Scotts Hill included forward Addison Cameron, Layla Adams, at right wing, Kiersten Perry, at left wing, Emma Johnson in center and Julie Hampton in defensive mid, Jordan Hampton in defensive mid, Tesla Pollock at left back, Brenda Plascencia and Lillian Richardson at center backs, Liberty Knowles, at right back, and Kaitlyn Thompson, in goal.

The Lady Lions took an early lead with two goals scored, the mid field worked the ball up the line, and the defensive line and goalie held the score at 2-0 for the first half. A strong bench of ready players allowed for steady rotations on and off the field for fresh feet for the Lady Lions.

The second half started with the Lady Lions scoring another goal which was countered about halfway through with a Waverly goal. The Lady Lions shook off that goal and followed through with four more goals and the final whistle ended with an impressive win for the Lady Lions soccer team, 7-1.

Players who recorded goals included Julie Hampton, with two, Jordan Hampton, with one, Layla Adams recorded two goals, Brenda Plascencia scored once, and…

