Henderson County Chamber Announces New Leadership

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Henderson County Chamber of Commerce has named a new Executive Director and a new Assistant/Manager of Member Services.

Kristina Anderson will begin her job as Executive Director on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, according to Chamber President Tasha Johnson. The Chamber also hired Sydney Lopiccolo as the new Assistant/Manager of Member Services.

“As President of the Chamber Board, I am very proud of the New Executive Director and Assistant/Manager of Membership Services that we have hired,” Johnson said. “I think we have recruited an outstanding team to oversee the Chamber. I cannot wait to see what all they will…

For complete coverage, see the August 17th edition of The Lexington Progress.

