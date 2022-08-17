Big Red Tigers Take on Adamsville in Jamboree

Article by Blake Franklin-

With the start of regular season play beginning this Friday evening, the Lexington High School football team had one final chance to put the finishing pieces together for the team during the annual jamboree game. Last Friday evening, August 12, 2022, the Tigers hosted Adamsville at Jim Stowe Field for their part of the jamboree game. Lexington was working towards fixing what was needed before the start of the regular season with this game and implemented their game plan accordingly.

Ater the conclusion of the game and having time to think about his team’s performance, head coach Bryant Hollingsworth was willing to speak with us about the game last Friday evening.

The head coach was proud of his team’s level of play and the production that Lexington was able to have on the field. “The guys played very well. We as a coaching staff are excited about the level the team played at during the annual scrimmage game this past Friday evening,” stated Hollingsworth.

Lexington had been working hard in their final week of practice leading up to the jamboree game in order to make sure and contain Adamsville while on the field. The coaching staff was pleased with the time and effort put into practice and that translated to the field against Adamsville, last Friday evening. “Everyone stepped up and did their job in practice and that…

