Upcoming ’22 – ’23 Season for Student Anglers Previewed

Article Submitted by Holly Overman-

Attention! Attention! Student anglers, parents, and guardians! The West Tennessee Student Bass Trail is about to start a whole new season on August 27, 2022, at Pearl Harbor. This trail provides student anglers more local areas to enjoy fishing and even gain more experience with. The WTSBT is able to do this and more by its association with the SAF (Student Angler Federation). Both WTSBT and SAF are a part of the TBF (The Bass Federation). They encourage all youth to get involved as long as parents and guardians approve. All are welcome, no matter if they have a disability or not.

Take-off for the boats will be in order of the entries received. The deadline to pre-enter is midnight on the Tuesday before tournaments. The other scheduled tournament dates are September 24 – Saltillo Ramp, October 22- the Major League Fishing (MLF) open for High School, February 25, 2023 – Yellow Creek boat ramp at the state line, March 25 – Mouse Tail State Park, April 15 – the Birdsong Resort, May 6 at EVA Beach, and May 20 is a Fish Off.

Last season, many teams participated in the tournaments where lots of prizes and benefits were given out. This trail even had a few teams qualify for the World Finals/National Championship over the summer and one team even made it to the…

For complete coverage, see the August 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

