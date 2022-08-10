United Minds of Lexington Hands Out School Supplies

Article by Steve Corlew-

The United Minds of Lexington held its annual school supply give-a-way Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Montgomery Cultural and Enrichment Center. People showed up early and the group was out of school supplies by 12:15 p.m.

United Minds of Lexington works to bring the community together through these types of projects, according to one of the groups’ organizers Bhryen Priddy. The group formed three years ago after George Floyd’s death in 2020. Priddy, along with Christopher Taylor, Christopher Moffitt, Sr., and Antonio Nathan Reed…

For complete coverage, see the August 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

