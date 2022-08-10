TWRA Investigate Boating Accident

Article by Steve Corlew-

Three persons with Henderson County connections perished in a boating accident on the Tennessee River this past weekend.

The victims were identified as Cheri Denise Arnold, 57, of Bath Springs, who was found at the scene, and 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel whose bodies were recovered Sunday.

Investigation into the accident is ongoing…

For complete coverage, see the August 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!