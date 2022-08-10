SH Lions Participate in Final Scrimmage Game

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Scotts Hill Lions had one final scrimmage game to put the practice in before the jamboree game this upcoming Friday evening, and the start of the regular season the next week. The Lions made their way to Loretto High School on Friday evening, August 5, 2022, to participate in a team scrimmage game. This was a way for Scotts Hill to work on any kinks that may have been present and for the team to get a good look at live action from another opposing team that Scotts Hill will see this season.

Getting the chance to speak with head coach of the Scotts Hill High School Lions football team, Rennard Woodmore, he shared, “Our team responded very well coming off last week’s scrimmage game. The team played our best game of this preseason to date.”

On the offensive side of the ball, Scotts Hill was focusing on running the ball and doing it effectively and efficiently. The Lions were able to have success in that game plan. “Our focus was on running the ball tonight, and our offensive line unit did a very good job. Hats off to our staff in being able to have those boys ready and to implement the plan,” shared Woodmore.

The defensive squad for the Lions was also able to perform at a high level and the success came along with that for Scotts Hill. This is always a defensive coach’s dream in being able to lean on the defense when it counts. “Our defense played well again this week and we were able to…

For complete coverage, see the August 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

