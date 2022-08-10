Parkers Crossroads Explores Solid Waste Ordinance

Article by Steve Corlew-

The City of Parkers Crossroads commissioners approved the first reading on a fee for residential solid waste pickup.

Meeting during their regular monthly session, August 4, 2022, commissioners approved a proposed $22 residential solid waste fee. Currently, the city has been covering the cost of solid waste pickup for residential customers, which is unique for a small city.

When the commission approved the 2022-23 budget the cost of garbage pickup was an unknown factor.

The city funds its budget through its portion of the sales tax revenue and does…

For complete coverage, see the August 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

