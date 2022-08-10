Martin Wins Nomination, Scotts Hill Board Elected

Article by Steve Corlew-

Huntingdon’s Brock Martin won the Republican nomination for the Tennessee House of Representatives defeating Gordon Wildridge, Thursday, August 4, 2022.

Martin will now face Democratic challenger, Thomas Jefferson, in the November general election.

“It is definitely an honor and a privilege to be elected the Republican nominee,” Martin said.

“I want to compliment Mr. Wildridge for running a clean and competitive race,” he added. “I am excited, and plan to work hard to be an effective voice for the district.”

Wildridge had no comment on the election.

Under the most recent redistricting plan, District 79 will cover the northern portion of Henderson County, portions of Carroll County and Gibson County. Representative Curtis Halford chose not to seek re-election.

Rep. Kirk Haston ran unopposed for the Republican nomination in District 72, which includes a portion of Henderson County. State Senator Ed Jackson also won the Republican nomination in his bid for re-election. Both are…

