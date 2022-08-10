LHS Lady Tiger Volleyball Takes on Brighton

Article by Blake Franklin-

With the start of the regular season right around the corner, the Lexington High School Lady Tigers volleyball team was getting in some more practice over the weekend, as the team traveled to Henderson, Tennessee to compete in a play day at Freed-Hardeman University. Lexington took on Brighton High School and Huntingdon High School during the competition and the Lady Tigers were victorious over Huntingdon, 3-0, and also over the Brighton Lady Cardinals, 2-1.

The leader for team in assists against Brighton was Kylie Atchison, who had 17. Ellie Smith, Emmy Corbitt and Kenzie Reeves all collected an assist apiece, as well.

Ellie Smith was the leader in kills, with 14. Kylie Atchison and Gracie Bromley each collected four kills apiece and Aubrey Hart finished with three kills against Brighton. Kenzie Reeves also secured two kills as well.

The dig leader for the Lady Tigers in this match was Ellie Smith with six. Emmy Corbitt and Kylie Atchison recorded five digs each. Aubrey Hart and Kenzie Reeves each finished with four digs apiece. Aubrey Hart also collected three aces in the match.

Lexington was led in service points by Aubrey Hart, who finished with 17. Kenzie Reeves garnered 11 service points and…

