Lexington Man Indicted on Second-degree Murder

Article by Steve Corlew-

A 25-year-old Lexington Man was indicted last week on second-degree murder charges according to the Lexington Police Department.

Joshua Fields, 27, of Lexington, was being held in custody on unrelated charges at the Henderson County Jail at the time of the indictment.

An investigation by LPD Narcotics Investigators and the office of District Attorney Jody Pickens, resulted…

