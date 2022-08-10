Jimmy Fesmire Memorial Golf Tournament Benefits Food Bank

Article by Steve Corlew-

The eighth annual Jimmy Fesmire Memorial Golf Tournament raised funds for the Sandridge Baptist Church’s Second Harvest Food Bank this past weekend.

The tournament is held August 5-6, 2022, in memory of late educator and church member Jimmy Fesmire.

State Representative Kirk Hason won the closest to the pin on the ninth hole. Winners include: 1st place – Kyle Wood team (51); 2nd place – Jimmy Fesmire family team (52); 3rd place – Douglas Appraisals team (55); Closest to…

For complete coverage, see the August 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

