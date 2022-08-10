Henderson County Man Found Guilty of Trafficking Methamphetamine

Article by Steve Corlew-

A 35-year-old Henderson County man was found guilty of four counts of a seven count indictment by a federal court jury, Monday, in Jackson, the United States Attorney announced.

Preston Anton McNeal was convicted of conspiring with others to distribute over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine and possessing with intent to distribute over 5 grams on January 2, 2017 and 50 grams of methamphetamine on February 9, 2009, respectively. The jury also convicted McNeal of…

