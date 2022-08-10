Hall Headed to Compete in Vegas Tuffest Jr. World Championship

Article by Steve Corlew-

Lexington’s Braxton Hall recently qualified for the Vegas Tuffest Jr. World Championships to be held November 30, 2022 through December 5, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Braxton is one of 900+ qualifiers from 27 different states including Hawaii and four provinces in Canada competing at the Mike and Sherrylynn Johnson’s Vegas Tuffest Jr. World Championship. He qualified at the Cornersville, TN event. He will be competing in the 10 and Under Breakaway Roping and the 12 and Under Breakaway Roping. The event will be held at the Expo…

For complete coverage, see the August 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

