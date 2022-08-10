Franks Competing for Miss America’s Outstanding Teen

Article by Steve Corlew-

Miss Outstanding Teen Jane Marie Franks is in Dallas this week competing for the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen.

Franks, from Clifton, had won the Henderson County Outstanding Teen pageant. The 2023 Teen Competition is being held at the Hyatt Regency Dallas, through Friday, August 12, 2022.

Both Franks and Miss Tennessee Lauren Dickson won qualifying pageants in Lexington becoming the first pair of winners from the same county to compete in a Miss America event. Dickson traveled to Dallas this week to support Franks.

Franks’ social impact initiative is Operation Global Needs, which packs shoeboxes…

