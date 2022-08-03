Tennessee 22A Closed for Construction Just in Time for School

Article by Steve Corlew-

Be prepared for a longer commute to school or to work as construction on the future Lexington Bypass has closed a section of Tennessee 22A.

The Henderson County Emergency Management Agency posted on Facebook, Friday afternoon about the road closure.

The closure was posted by the Tennessee Department of Transportation on July 27, 2022, at 4:33 p.m. on a news release about West Tennessee Lane Closures.

According to the news release, 22A will be closed from the Tennessee 22A/200 intersection to Simpson Park Road for approximately seven weeks. It stated that detour routes will be posted.

The note passed on by the Henderson County Emergency Management agency noted the detour will…

