Scotts Hill Lions Football Compete in First Scrimmage

The Scotts Hill High School Lions football team got its first full live action against an opposing team this past Friday evening, July 29, 2022. The Lions welcomed Summertown to Scotts Hill where the two teams competed in a scrimmage game against each other. Scotts Hill was looking to gain experience and being able to go up against a live opponent from an opposing team offered that for the Lions. Scotts Hill was able to learn and become better by going through the scrimmage and competing as a team.

In talking with the head football coach of the Scotts Hill Lions, Rennard Woodmore, he was able to share that he thought his staff, along with him, felt as if Scotts Hill played very well in the scrimmage game. “I felt like our team is coming together. We played really well,” stated Woodmore.

On the offensive side of the ball, Scotts Hill High School was able to move the ball up and down the field. This will pay dividends as the regular season looms in the near future. All the work put in will help the Lions when the games count towards their overall record.

“I was very impressed with our team’s execution last Friday evening, as I saw our offense was able to move the ball during…

