Red Sand Project Raises Awareness of Human Trafficking

Article by Steve Corlew-

Local community partners from around Lexington and Henderson County have been joining forces with the Henderson County Health Department to bring awareness to human trafficking.

The Red Sand Project, an interactive art exhibition, is showing how human trafficking survivors have fallen through the cracks in society. July 24-30 is Human Trafficking Awareness Week.

Amber Staten, health educator at the Henderson County Health Department has been going around making everyone aware of the project.

“We are encouraging everyone to participate with us,” Staten said.

“We want organizations, community partners, and advocates to come together for people in our communities,” said Tennessee Department…

