Lexington and Henderson County Prepare for a New School Year

Article by Steve Corlew-

Henderson County and Lexington City Schools are preparing for the 2022-23 year.

Lexington City School System had a Back to School Bash, on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Caywood Elementary. The event featured food, free school supplies, free haircuts, free vision screenings, clothing exchange, and jumpers.

On Friday at 6:00 a.m., members of the Lexington High Class of 2023 were at the Lexington Soccer complex to greet the sun, with a Senior Sunrise event. Saturday, the Scotts Hill High School Seniors also had a Senior Sunrise to kick off the new school year.

County-wide teachers started inservice training at Lexington High School with a breakfast, followed by…

For complete coverage, see the August 3rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

