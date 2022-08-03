Free Service Helps You Track Property

Article by Steve Corlew-

Henderson County Register of Deeds Doug Bartholomew says a free service is available to help owners track their property.

The site, www.mylandalert.com, is designed to alert you of any transactions involving your name on documents recorded in the Register of Deeds office.

When you register on the site, you will be asked to name the county you want to track the document in and then you will also be asked variation of your name on documents.

You will need to list any possible way that your name could show up on a recorded document. Up to five different names can be listed for tracking purposes. Mylandalert.com will then notify you by…

