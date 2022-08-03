Big Red Tigers Face Three Teams in Scrimmage Game

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School Big Red Tigers football team got to put their helmets on and hear the “pop” of the pads at Lexington High School this past Friday evening, July 29, 2022. Lexington was hosting their first scrimmage game of the season as the Tigers welcomed Columbia Central and Dyersburg to their home field around 5:00 p.m. that Friday night. Lexington was eager to get out on the field and showcase the time and effort that has been put in by the team over the summer and last week, as the team was able to face an opposing defense from a different team in a live setting in the game. Lexington will look to use the experience of that evening’s contest in order to become a better football team as the regular season approaches.

The head coach of the Lexington High School Tigers football team is Bryant Hollingsworth. We were able to ask him a few questions and gather his thoughts and mindset about his team from last week’s scrimmage game.

“I felt that we had a solid performance for the first scrimmage game of the year. We did a lot of positive things,” Hollingsworth shared to start with. He will be looking to set the tone for what he and his coaching staff expect from his Tigers football program as the…

