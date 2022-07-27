Tiger Football Competes At Bethel University

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School football team was back in action on Thursday, July 14, 2022, as the program headed to McKenzie, Tennessee to compete against teams at Bethel University. This 7-on-7 format style of play consisted of the Tigers going up against three other teams. Those teams included McKenzie High School, Crockett County High School, and Milan High School. Lexington battled with those squads, while also managing the heat that has been in the area, to try and get in better football shape for the upcoming season.

All three teams that Lexington faced that day at Bethel University have very talented players and are well-rounded programs. This was a good test for the Tigers to endure to make sure they are becoming ready to play four full quarters of sound football for the 2022 high school football season.

“It was good to be out there competing against other teams and getting back into the mode of football, not only physically but also mentally,” assistant coach Brandon McAdams stated.

Lexington was able to do a lot of things on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball during the event in McKenzie, but the coaching staff still knows there are a lot of things the team needs to…

For complete coverage, see the July 27th edition of The Lexington Progress.

