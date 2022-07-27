Russell Signs with Los Angeles Angels

Article by Blake Franklin-

A former Scotts Hill High School baseball player recently made a dream into a reality when he signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Angles, after the conclusion of the 2022 MLB draft. Evan Russell, who went on to play college baseball at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville was a fan favorite during his time with the Vols, as well. It was reported that many organizations had interest in signing Russell, as he ultimately decided to choose the Los Angeles Angels organization that he wanted to sign on with.

During his time as a member of the Tennessee Volunteers baseball program, Evan was a big part of the success that was had in his five years on the team. His senior year, Russell moved to the catcher position and had a dominant bat in the lineup that led to the Vols winning the Southeastern Conference championship. He ended his senior campaign with 16 home runs and accounted for 42 RBIs that year.

Overall, Russell had 42 career home runs and 162 RBIs while playing for Tennessee. His career batting average while at UT was .265, and he had 199 total hits during the five-year span. Russell also scored…

