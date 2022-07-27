Nidec Announces New Plant Manager

Article by Steve Corlew-

The new manager of the Nidec plant here in Lexington said he is up to the challenges facing industry in 2022.

Trenton native, David Hardin, says he looks forward to those challenges and improving production at the Lexington plant. He joined the Nidec team, July 18, 2022, bringing his many years of manufacturing management experience to Lexington.

“As with most manufacturers today, the challenges are labor and the supply chain,” Hardin said. Hardin comes to Lexington after his 15 years with Berry Plastics Corporation in Jackson.

Hardin holds a Bachelor of Science degree in organizational development from Bethel University and has over 30 years of experience with such companies as Tupperware, Medegen Medical Products, Berry Global and Advantage Manufacturing.

“We are in a growth pattern,” Hardin stated. “We are trying to ramp up the facilities with labor and automation to meet our needs.”

Currently the Lexington plant employs about 350 at it’s facility. One of his other goals is to make sure that the Nidec plant is a premium workplace.

In today’s economy, industry is faced with the challenge of retaining workers. Workers tend to jump from employer to employer based on pay and benefits. So Hardin is trying to…

