New Radio Tower Will Provide Backup for HCFD

The Henderson County Fire Department recently installed a new 100-foot radio tower as a backup to its communication system.

According to HCFD Chief Lynn Murphy the primary antenna was damaged during the storms in December 2021 but went unnoticed for weeks. The department’s radio coverage of Parkers Crossroads and Sardis has been limited due to the damage.

The department is still waiting on coaxial cable so that antenna can be repaired. According to Chief Murphy, the 300 feet of cable is currently on backorder, and they have been unable to find it at another source.

Monday the department was testing both towers to check…

For complete coverage, see the July 27th edition of The Lexington Progress.

