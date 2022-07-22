Summer Twilight Pop-Up Tour Postponed

Article by Steve Corlew-

The “Summer Twilight Tour” for the Parkers Crossroads Battlefield has been postponed due to the heat. The tour will be rescheduled for a later date.

The American Battlefield Trust was including the tour as part of the “Summer Twilight Tour” series. The tour was originally scheduled for Saturday, July 23, 2022.

The series explores iconic battlefields from America’s past and visits some of the land that the members of the American Battlefield Trusts helped to preserve. The Parkers Crossroads stop was one of 22 such tours scheduled by the American Battlefield Trust.

For information you can contact the visitors center at 731-968-1191 or email pcvc@att.net.

For this and other interesting articles, see the July 27th edition of The Lexington Progress.

