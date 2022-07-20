Lexington City Board Approves Gas Budget

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Lexington Board of Aldermen approved the city’s Gas Department Budget during a brief meeting Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

The $7.3 million Gas Department budget was approved after a brief discussion.

The meeting was called to discuss and approved the Water Department Budget and the Gas Department Budget, but Mayor Jeff Griggs said the budget for the water department was not ready. At question was how to budget the American Rescue Plan Act funds (ARPA). That money has to be earmarked for qualifying projects.

Alderman Gordon Wildrdge asked if it wouldn’t be better to include those funds in the city’s general fund budget. Among the projects being considered include repairs to the city’s storm water system.

