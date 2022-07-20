City Honors Local Athletes For Their Achievements

Article by Steve Corlew-

The City of Lexington recently honored six local athletes for achieving the professional level of the sports they play.

Henderson County Mayor-Elect Robbie McCready delivered the city’s proclamation for Mayor Jeff Griggs who was unable to attend.

The Henderson County NAACP and United Minds of Lexington hosted the event at the Lexington High School Auditorium, Saturday, July 16, 2022. Pastor Bryan Anthony Tubbs Sr. was the master of ceremonies.

Honored were: Larry Gerald Arnold, Kevis Buckley, Cameron Hollingsworth, Ethan Small, Dillon Smith, and Tariqious Tisdale. All of the athletes are from Lexington and have signed with professional teams.

“Continue to set a high bar,” McCready encouraged the group adding that Lexington is proud of their accomplishments.

The athletes were also reminded about their roots in the community and how the local youth look up to them.

“Children in Lexington need to know who their heroes are and that they…

