Board of Education Discusses TCAP Scores, Football Stadium

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Henderson County Board of Education discussed the district’s TCAP scores and improvements to athletic facilities during the board’s monthly session, July 14, 2022.

During the brief session, board members heard a report from school superintendent Steve Wilkinson on the 2021-22 TCAP results.

TCAP stands for the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program. Students were evaluated in English language arts, math, social studies and science.

Wilkinson told the board that the district’s results were “very solid” but were not as high as he would like see.

In every category, the scores were higher than the state average, but not back at the levels they were during the 2019 school year. The 2021 school year showed lower scores, and officials refer to that year as the “covid year” since the school year was impacted by Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

“I want us to be back in the lead,” Wilkinson said.

This year each school will be given a letter grade showing how well they performed. That ranking is expected to be released in September.

Wilkinson said he is pleased with the overall results. In 2022, Henderson County scored 36.9 percent in English Language Arts, compared to the state average of 35 percent. The score was lower than the system’s score of 42.9 percent in 2019.

The county scored 40 percent in math for school year 2022 compared to the state average of 34 percent. In 2019 Henderson County averaged 54.7 percent in math.

In the social studies category, Henderson County scored 44 percent compared to the state average of 43.2 percent. In 2019 the county had averaged 41.1 percent.

In Science Henderson County averaged 48 percent compared to the state average of 37.6 percent. There was no average for the…

For complete coverage, see the July 20th edition of The Lexington Progress.

