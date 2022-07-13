Tennessee Sports Writers Association Releases 2022 All-State Softball Teams

Article by Blake Franklin-

Last Thursday, July 7, 2022, the Tennessee Sports Writers Association released the 2022 All-State Softball teams. There are a couple names to make the list that locals might know to be familiar faces with a softball program in Lexington. The Lady Tigers softball team had two of its members to be named to the All-State team, another amazing accomplishment to add to their state title from this past season. Lexington High School softball is a premier program in the West Tennessee ranks and this is only another reason to show that the program is pumping out high quality athletes year after year.

From the Lexington High School Lady Tigers Softball team, Mykenzi Duke and Cadey McDaniel were named to the Class AAA All-State Softball team. Duke, who is a junior, was selected as an infielder for the team. McDaniel, who was a senior for the Lady Tigers, was selected as a pitcher for the same team.

Mykenzi Duke was a force to be reckoned with at the plate for her contributions to the LHS Lady Tigers team this year that helped propel them to winning the 2022 Class 3A State Championship. She played first base for Lexington this past season.

Cadey McDaniel, one of the best pitchers in the state of Tennessee, will go down in the record books for the Lady Tigers. She was a workhorse in the circle for Lexington this past season, as well. McDaniel was responsible for 35 wins and was also named the MaxPreps Player of the Year for the state of Tennessee.

These two amazing athletes, and even better young ladies, deserve all the accreditations that have some their way. The highlights and accomplishments that each have achieved are a big reason as to helping the Lexington High School softball program be successful presently, and even for years to come. Congratulations is due to both Cadey McDaniel and Mykenzi Duke. A great job you both did for your high school softball team.

