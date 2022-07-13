Season Long Duck Blind Drawing Application Period Open Through July 20

Article Submitted-

NASHVILLE — The application period for the 2022-23 Tier 1 duck blinds is open and will close July 20. Announcement of the successful applicants will be made August 6, 2022.

The online application is available at the Go Outdoors Tennessee website (quotahunt.gooutdoorstennessee.com). All hunters who are successfully chosen for a blind will be required to submit a notification of intent (NOI) by August 15. This season’s hunting dates are November 26-27 and December 5-January 31, 2023.

New this year, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will make in-person announcements on August 6 to support community events. The TWRA has added four new Tier 1 blinds to increase access to a total of 453 Tier 1 blinds and 42 Tier 2 blinds. Previously there were 439 total blinds.

Only current Tennessee residents, Tennessee natives, and Lifetime Sportsman License holders are eligible for Tier 1 blinds. Hunters can apply for up to 48 options at one wildlife management area (WMA). There is a minimum party size of four persons, with the maximum of…

For complete coverage, see the July 13th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!