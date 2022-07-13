LHS Beta Club Bring Home National Honors

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Lexington High School Beta Club brought home national honors winning the group talent completion, the trading pin design, and the “Beta Together” awards during the National Beta Club convention in Nashville, July 1-4, 2022.

The Beta Club is the largest national non-profit youth organization and according to Nicki Johnson, LHS Beta Club sponsor, the Lexington club started in 1937. This is our 85th year on campus. The Future Farmers of America is the only club older.

“The club owes a huge thank you to all parents, our booster club, and our community partners that worked hard and contributed time and money to help these students reach their goals and represent our community,” Johnson said.

On the first day, the club won the “Beta Together” award which was given to one club in the country that exemplifies the convention theme throughout the year.

LHS Beta won the national championship in the Performing Arts Group category for the first time after finishing in the top 5 for the last 4 years.

Lead vocalists in the group were Cutter Franks, Avery Pace, Leah Lewis, Nathan Cavness, Jurni Montague, Chloe Kuskunovic, Jenna Odle, and Ann Bowman. Musicians included Dylan Jordan, Cooper Johnson, Jay Barbrey, John James, Seth Blair, and Marley Maness. Lyrical dancers were Allison Maxwell, Catie Rice, and Ebba Douglas. Line Dancers were Zach Bassham, Joselyn Pierce, Kendall Pritchard, TJ Hart, Victoria Carrington, Kylie Tart, Dylan Armstrong, Addison Stanfill, Alexis Cole, Anne Edwards, Brylie Ruga, Chloe Ozier, Lauren Johnson, Grayce McEarl, Kaitlyn Brown, McKaleigh Phillips, Ryleigh Reasons, Summer Foley, Layla Stubblefield and the lead vocalists. The choir ended the show which included all the performers with the addition of Grant Qualls, Kylie Atchison, Olivia Ellington, Hayden Gorski, Jackson Pace, Joel Renfroe, and Rosemary Lindsey. Stage crew included Seth Snider, Brylie Kinsey, Charlie Lewis, Madison Ozier-Sifuentez, Morgan Qualls, Kevin Nuckolls, Luke Doll, Cody Ozier, Marshall Woodall, Paige Harting, Blake Harting, Kalie Wise, Chris Burns, and Adam Zukowski.

The club is led by sponsors Nicki Johnson, Mary Woodall, Jaivel Snelling, and Jenny Gibson. Additional assistance was given to the group by Alan Jones (instrumental instruction), Isabel Phiri (vocal instruction), and Katie Beasley (Choreography).

The Show Choir won 4th place out of 30 choirs, which included the state champions from across the country. The choir sang…

For complete coverage, see the July 13th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!