Lexington Man Arrested for Arson

Article by Steve Corlew-

A 65-year-old Lexington man has been accused of arson and burglary in Carroll County, according to authorities.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, David Ables was taken into custody Thursday, July 6, 2022. He was released on $50,000 bond.

The charges were a result of a joint investigation by the TBI, Carroll County Fire Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, and 24th Judicial District Attorney’s office of a residential fire in the 600 block of Buena Vista School Road in Buena Vista.

Investigators determined that the fire had been intentionally set.

