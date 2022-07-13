Congressman Kustoff Meets with Local Officials

Article by Steve Corlew-

U.S Rep. David Kustoff was back in Lexington last week to meet with local first responders as part of a series of meetings he has been holding across his district.

Kustoff met with officials at the Lexington Utilities Operation Facility, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The Eighth District Congressman from Germantown has been getting acquainted with local officials since Henderson County was added to his district.

Kustoff told those attending that one of the reasons people have chosen Henderson County as a place to live, is because of the quality of service they provide.

“It is because of what you do,” Kustoff said. “You provide a great service.” “You risk your lives every day to protect us,” the congressman added.

“We appreciate you and we are here for you,” Kustoff said. After addressing the group, Kustoff also took time to talk to officials and get…

