Lexington National 8U Team Takes Championship

The accolades keep coming in for local Lexington all-star teams. Another team that has claimed a district championship is the Lexington National 8U all-star team. With talent in abundance this year from Lexington Little League, this team adds to the mix in being able to scare opponents when stepping on the field. A force to be reckoned with, these young boys will have every opportunity to be able to bring back home a state championship when the team heads to the state tournament.

This championship team consists of players Trey Bailey, Asher Bobbit, Kash Coleman, Neyland Daniels, Bentlee Dudley, Aiden Fuller, Duncan Gorski, Remmington Hall, Corbin Hosea, Weston Mullins, Garrett Scotts, Alexander Wade, and Rylee Wood.

Wes Daniels is the manager of the 8U Lexington National all-star team and looks forward to taking his team to the state tournament with hopes of bringing home the trophy. A great mix of players with hitting abilities, along with…

