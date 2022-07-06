Lexington National 6U All-Stars Crowned Champs

Article by Blake Franklin-

As the all-star baseball season has been in full swing, local teams for the Lexington Little League program have been making some noise in tournament play. The 6U Lexington National team recently won their 6U district tournament and were crowned champions. This team effort by all the players was something that each little kid will remember for the rest of their lives.

The Lexington National 6U all-star team consists of players Wade Austin, Jack Benson, Hudson Crider, Elijah Gray, Levi Hehe, Greyde Hudson, Parker Huskey, Davis McDaniel, Marshal Moling, Knox Morris, Hollis Stegall, and Easton Wood.

Managing this great group of young boys that make up the Lexington National 6U all-star team is Joe Morris.

There were three teams in this age division battling for the championship. Two Lexington teams, Lexington National and Lexington American, and also Bartlett. In the second game of the tournament, Lexington National was victorious over Lexington American, 23-15. Then in the championship game…

For complete coverage, see the July 6th edition of The Lexington Progress.

