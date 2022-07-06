Lexington National 10U All-Stars Named District Champions

Article by Blake Franklin-

The accomplishments and awards keep rolling in for the all-star teams that represent Lexington. This team is no exception, as they were crowned the district champion. The 10U Lexington National team took home the crown of the district tournament last Thursday, June 28, 2022. In winning the district tournament, the Lexington National 10U all-star team qualified for the state tournament and set their sights on bringing home another championship.

Lexington National 10U all-stars are managed by Nick Young. His assistant coaches are Terry Webb, Zach Hall, and Billy Keck.

The members who make up the roster of the 10U Lexington National all-star team are Easton Allen, Colton Beers, Asher Burke, Mac Goodwin, Braxton Hall, Huntley Hanna, Tristan Keck, Jace Knight, Cannon Reeves, Carter Seaton, Tucker Webb, Caleb Woodward, and Parker Young.

There were four teams in this age division competing for the district championship. Those teams were Lexington National, Lexington American, Bartlett, and Camden all-stars.

Lexington National defeated Camden, 11-1, in game two of the tournament. In game four, Lexington National took down their other hometown team, Lexington American. That score was 10-3. Then in the championship game, Lexington National defeated…

For complete coverage, see the July 6th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!