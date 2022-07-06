Lexington American Team Places Runner-Up in District Tournament

Article by Blake Franklin-

In another competing tournament, the Lexington American 6U all-star team showcased their talents for the many supporting fans and the local community. The Lexington American 6U all-star team finished in the runner-up position in the district tournament. The team that they fell too was also another all-star team from Lexington. This is an amazing feat by these young boys, as they left it all out on the field throughout the tournament.

The Lexington American 6U all-star team in managed by Wayne Maness.

Players that represent this team are Case Barnes, Walt Buck, Peyton Daniels, Cotton Davis, Greyson Davis, Gatlin Eason, Eason Glaze, Paxton Harrington, Bradley Lockhart, Forrest Rhodes, Noble Steed, Jacobi White, Griffin Williams, and AJ Yates.

This team was one that gave valiant effort and had a desire to win every time each player stepped on the field. Making it to the championship game, to go up against fellow league players and friends that they have known, shows that the talent in Lexington Little League is prevalent now and for many years to come. Way to represent the community in the utmost way, young boys.

On their way to claiming the runner-up position, Lexington American faced two teams in Lexington National and Bartlett all-stars. Lexington American won their first game over Bartlett by a final score of 23-12. Then, in game two Lexington American was defeated by…

