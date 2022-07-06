Lexington 12U All-Star Team Win Championship

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington 12U all-star team recently completed district tournament play and yet another team from Lexington sits atop the standings. Being crowned district champions, the Lexington 12U all-stars booked their stay in the upcoming state tournament that will begin soon. With teams at all levels taking home championships, this 12U Lexington all-star teams adds their name to the list of achievements during this baseball postseason play for Lexington Little League. Again, another reason that Lexington has the talent to compete across the board in all-star tournaments, for many years to come in the future.

Lexington 12U all-star team members include Knox Bobbit, Hade West Britt, Korbin Cooper, Micah Duke, Gunner Glaze, Colton Hatchett, Avery Holmes, Eli House, Aviance Huddleston, Jonah Lawson, Jay Montgomery, Linden Spain, Webb White, and Redding Wilson.

Their state tournament appearance will be in Goodlettsville, Tennessee and play will begin on July 15, 2022.

Three teams entered the 12U district tournament with hopes of making it to the state tournament. Lexington, which claimed the championship, took on Camden and Memphis all-stars. Lexington won the first game over Memphis, 16-0. Then in game two, Lexington took down Camden by a final score of…

