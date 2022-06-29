Student Anglers Compete In National Championship

Article Submitted By Holly Overman-

Local student angler teams participated in the High School National Championship held in Florence, Alabama. The Nationals was combined with the World Finals for one big family friendly event from June 21st to June 25th. There were about 416 boats registered from 40 states, including Hawaii, while others came from Canada and some traveled all the way from Zimbabwe, South Africa. There were more than 2.6 million dollars in scholarship offers and prizes up for grabs to win during this record-breaking event.

All anglers had two days to pre-fish, then three days to earn a spot among the top 30 and fish in the Championship on Saturday, June 25, 2022. All teams had a 3-fish bag limit to level the playing field. The teams endured major heat all week long, but never gave up. They kept their eye on the prize.

The local teams who participated were Braden Wilson/Ross Wilson, Harrison Overman/Hunter Sims, Jared Ferge/Logan Gilbert, Lainie Holbert/Sarah Swindle, and Carson Cooper/Gabe Avalos.



