Parkers Crossroads Approved 2022-23 Budget

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Parkers Crossroads City Commissioners will use some of the city’s surplus funds to balance their 2022-23 Budget. The $577,930 total budget was unanimously approved Thursday morning, June 23, 2022, but Mayor Kenneth Kizer was concerned about continuous use of the surplus fund.

“We are in financially good shape, but we want to keep it that way,” Kizer said.

One of the unknown factors facing the three-member commission, was the cost of solid waste removal in the upcoming fiscal year. Waste Management has not informed the city of those charges, City Manager Steve McDaniel told the commission. He does hope to know more in the…

For complete coverage, see the June 29th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!